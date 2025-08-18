Apple iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max Launching in September: Expected Prices in India, US, and UAE

Apple iPhone 17 Launch and Price: Apple aficionados, time is nearing for the launch of the much-awaited iPhone 17 family. September is shaping up to be the month where the iPhone 17 series finally take the stage. With four models expected, namely iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max, this year’s lineup is already making headline for the series of leaks and rumours that all sound very intriguing. There have also been leaks on international pricing. And if the numbers are true, buyers in India may once again be paying a steep premium compared to the US and UAE.

iPhone 17 Series: Expected Prices in India, US and UAE

Here’s what the pricing whispers suggest for each model:

Model Price in India (INR) Price in US (USD) Price in UAE (AED) iPhone 17 Rs 79,900 – Rs 89,900 $799 AED 2,934 iPhone 17 Air Rs 89,900 – Rs 99,900 $899 AED 3,799 iPhone 17 Pro Rs 1,45,990 $1,199 AED 4,403 iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs 1,64,990 $2,300 AED 7,074

iPhone 17 Prices Compared

The spotlight is clearly on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with leaks pointing to Apple’s most advanced smartphone camera ever. Interestingly, while the US pricing jumps sharply for the Pro Max ($2,300), the Indian price conversion doesn’t reflect the same leap, keeping it closer to expectations. The “Air” model is another talking point, touted as a slimmer, more premium version of the base iPhone 17, giving buyers an extra choice without going full Pro.

Apple’s pricing strategy in India has always been a hot topic. Despite manufacturing expansion in the country, Indian fans still face some of the highest iPhone prices globally. With the 17 Pro starting at nearly Rs 1.46 lakh and the Pro Max nearing Rs 1.65 lakh, premium iPhones are again in ultra-luxury territory.

Apple has yet to confirm these numbers officially, but with the launch event expected in just a few weeks, fans won’t have to wait long to see how accurate the leaks are. If history is any guide, the iPhone 17 series will likely open preorders within days of the launch announcement, with availability following shortly after.