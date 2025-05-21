Apple iPhone 17 Leak Roundup: Slim New iPhone 17 Air, Plus Model Discontinued, and All the Details So Far

Apple is done with the iPhone 16 and is now heading towards its next flagship launch- the iPhone 17 series. Rumours are pouring in from all sides, and iPhone 17 leaks are on a spree. There is little left for imagination, yet nothing concrete is in front of our eyes just yet. Industry insiders and analysts have already begun making a puzzle of Apple's long-term plan, and if rumours are to be believed, the iPhone 17 could be the game-changer the company has been aiming for in its design and branding strategy.

Here’s everything we know so far about the iPhone 17 lineup, based on leaks, analyst reports, and supply chain chatter.

A New Model called iPhone 17 ‘Air’

The largest of the rumours is the introduction of a new model - the iPhone 17 Air. The new phone will replace the current Plus model, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu. The phone is said to sport a 6.6-inch screen, smaller than the current 6.7-inch Plus model but larger than the regular iPhone.

Plus Model Axed

Experts suggest that Apple may axe the Plus model entirely. Sales figures reportedly showed the Plus is lagging behind the standard and Pro models, prompting Apple to rethink its mid-range approach.

iPhone 17 design overhaul

Rumours suggest an overall redesign for the iPhone 17 lineup - its first major hardware overhaul since the iPhone 12 series. Expectations include slimmer bezels, lightweight chassis, potentially made of titanium or new composite materials, enhanced front-facing camera with upgraded Face ID technology and under-display Face ID.

Four Models Still Expected - With a Twist

The iPhone 17 series is said to still support four different models, but naming and size may go something like this: iPhone 17 - Standard model, iPhone 17 Air - Slim alternative, iPhone 17 Pro - Flagship model and iPhone 17 Pro Max (or Ultra) - Flagship model. This shift could enable Apple to continue to differentiate each tier, especially if the Air model adopts design elements from the MacBook Air and iPad Air.

Expected Release