Apple iPhone 17 to Get Costlier: Check out the India Price Estimates

You may need to set aside a little more money aside if you have been saving for Apple’s next iPhone. When the iPhone 17 series is released in few days from now, Indian customers may experience the pinch since reports indicate that the pricing may increase by $50 worldwide.

iPhone 17 to Launch on September 9

Apple will launch the iPhone 17 series at its “Awe dropping” event on September 9 in Apple Park. The company is expected to bring four phones in the new series- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

This year the new iPhones are expected to receive significant upgrades patched with significant price hike this year. The leaked US pricing of the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro suggest that the phones will see a $50 hike.

India is Anticipated to Experience a Price Rise

In India, Apple often adjusts its prices to reflect worldwide changes while also taking taxes and import tariffs into account. The starting price of the iPhone 17 in India might exceed 85,000 rupees with the $50 increase, and the iPhone 17 Pro could get closer to 130,000 rupees. The high-end iPhone 17 Pro Max may easily exceed Rs 1,45,000, making it among the priciest iPhones ever offered in India.

Why the Price Hike

According to analysts, the anticipated price rise of iPhone 17 is attributable to a number of factors, including rising component costs, Trump’s tariffs, and Apple's drive for more sophisticated capabilities in the iPhone 17 series.