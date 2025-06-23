Apple iPhone 18 Pro to Go Full Screen by 2027, Under-Display Face ID May Kill the Notch for Good

iPhone 18 Pro with In-display Face ID: Apple has been progressively trying to trim the size of its notch on the screen, but by 2027, it may finally be gone forever. Experts and analysts project that iPhone 18 could be the first iPhone to go full screen and hide the Face ID under its display. In short, all the sensors that work to make the Face ID work will now work behind the scenes.

There are divided views on this. Some say that the iPhone 18 Pro may continue with the Dynamic Island, but smaller in size this time. Some believe that iPhone 18 Pro could finally get Apple’s much-talked-about in-display Face ID, making the screen look expansive, and the cutout for the front camera might stay for a while, only a lot smaller this time. To put it simply, iPhone 18 Pro could be Apple’s first iPhone to don a full screen and in-display Face ID.

Under Display Face ID, Not Some New Tech

This is not a new technology. Samsung and other companies have previously attempted to hide cameras under the display, but Apple is probably waiting until the technology is good enough to avoid having to make trade-offs in camera or Face ID functionality. If the rumours are true, the iPhone 18 Pro will be a huge step toward Apple's goal of making the iPhone seem like "just a screen." No notch. There is no Dynamic Island. Only show.