Apple iPhone 21 to Feature Samsung 200MP Camera in 2028, Under-Display Face ID by 2027

Apple’s long-rumoured leap into ultra‑high resolution smartphone photography may finally have a timeline. According to a new investor note from Morgan Stanley, the company is preparing to introduce Samsung’s 200MP image sensor in the iPhone 21 series, expected in 2028.

A Strategic Delay

Industry watchers had speculated that Apple would move to 200MP cameras as early as the iPhone 18. But Morgan Stanley’s research suggests Apple is deliberately holding back. The reason is not just technical readiness, it’s about supply chain diversification. Apple wants to avoid relying on a single supplier, especially as Sony struggles to match Samsung’s sensor technology.

US Production Push

The report also ties into Apple’s broader push to expand component manufacturing in the United States. Samsung is expected to produce these advanced sensors at its Austin, Texas facility, aligning with Apple’s goal of reducing dependence on overseas production. This fits with Apple’s wider strategy of reshoring critical parts of its supply chain.

Face ID Evolution

Morgan Stanley’s analysts also predict a major design change in 2027. On the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone, Apple is expected to debut under‑display Face ID, eliminating the notch and delivering a cleaner, edge‑to‑edge screen. This move would mark one of the most significant design updates in years.

Advertisement

Pricing Outlook

Despite rising component costs, Apple is expected to continue its practice of absorbing expenses rather than raising retail prices. This approach has helped the company maintain stable pricing even as hardware becomes more advanced.

Industry Context

While Android rivals already boast 200MP sensors, Apple has historically taken a cautious approach, prioritizing reliability and supply chain stability over rushing new specifications. By 2028, Apple aims to ensure that its camera upgrade is not only technologically competitive but also logistically sustainable.

Advertisement

The Bigger Picture

The combination of a 200MP Samsung sensor and under‑display Face ID could make the late‑2020s iPhones some of the most transformative devices Apple has ever released. For now, the company’s strategy reflects a balance between innovation and caution, waiting until suppliers are ready, production is diversified, and costs can be managed without alienating consumers.