Apple’s Latest iPhone Update Brings Playlist Playground, Concerts in Apple Music and 8 New Emoji

New Delhi: Apple has released the iOS 26.4 Release Candidate, giving iPhone users a preview of 13 new features and fixes that will roll out soon. The update is expected to reach the public next week, with iOS 26.5 already lined up to introduce Gemini‑powered Siri and Apple Intelligence.

The highlight of iOS 26.4 is Apple Music’s new tools. Playlist Playground (beta) lets you describe the kind of mix you want, and Apple builds a playlist with a title and tracklist. Concerts helps you discover live shows near you based on your library, while offline song recognition in Control Center can identify tracks even without internet. Ambient music widgets for moods like Sleep or Productivity and immersive full‑screen album backgrounds round out the music upgrades.

Accessibility also sees improvements- reduced bright flashes when tapping buttons, easier subtitle and caption controls, and smoother motion reduction for users sensitive to screen animations.

On the fun side, the update adds 8 new emoji including an orca, trombone, ballet dancer, landslide, and distorted face expanding the ways users can express themselves. Freeform gains advanced image editing tools and a premium content library, Reminders can now be marked urgent, and Family Sharing allows adults to use their own payment methods.

Advertisement

One of the most important fixes addresses a keyboard bug that frustrated many users. Characters sometimes appeared as if they were tapped but didn’t actually register, which then confused Apple’s Auto‑Correction. The issue was especially noticeable when typing quickly, and Reddit threads were full of complaints. Apple quietly tested a fix in earlier betas, and users have already reported improvements. With iOS 26.4, this fix becomes official.

iOS 26.4 seems more than just a routine patch, it’s a mix of creative tools, everyday usability upgrades, and a critical keyboard fix that should make typing smoother for everyone.