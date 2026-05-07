Apple Is Giving Money Back To These iPhone 15 And iPhone 16 Users
Apple’s latest move has sparked intense buzz among iPhone users. A massive payout is on the table, tied to promises of futuristic features that didn’t quite arrive as expected. Certain iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 buyers could see money coming back to them but only under specific conditions.
Apple users who bought certain iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models expecting advanced AI features could soon receive compensation, after the company agreed for a $250 million settlement in the United States to resolve a class-action lawsuit regarding the delayed rollout of "Apple Intelligence" features on certain iPhone models.
The settlement could result in eligible users receiving between roughly $25 and $95 per device (Rs 2,000 and Rs 8,000) depending on the final number of claims approved. However, users in India are not eligible for this refund as this will be available for users in the US.
The case was filed after customers accused Apple of heavily promoting next-generation AI features during the launch of the iPhone 16 series, even though many of those headline features were not available when the phones actually went on sale.
Why Apple Is Paying Money
When Apple introduced its AI-powered “Apple Intelligence” system, the company showcased a smarter Siri capable of handling advanced tasks, along with several AI-driven tools designed specifically for newer iPhones.
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But when the devices reached customers, many of the most talked-about features were missing. Some AI functions only arrived weeks later through software updates, while other promised Siri upgrades were delayed much longer.
The lawsuit argued that buyers purchased expensive new iPhones based on Apple’s marketing promises around AI capabilities that were not ready at launch.
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Apple has now agreed to a settlement worth $250 million to resolve the claims.
Which iPhones Are Included?
Users who purchased these models during the eligible period may qualify:
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16E
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
The iPhone 15 Pro models were included because they were among the first devices capable of running Apple Intelligence features.
Who Can Claim the Money?
People who bought eligible devices between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025, may qualify for compensation.
While the settlement process is currently focused on the US market, Apple users globally are closely watching whether similar compensation routes or consumer actions emerge elsewhere, especially considering how heavily Apple promoted AI features during launch events.
Industry estimates suggest around 3.6 crore users worldwide could qualify under the settlement terms.
How Much Money Could Users Receive?
The expected payout per device is estimated between:
- Around $25 on the lower side
- Up to nearly $95 for some claims
The final amount will depend on how many people file valid claims.
What Features Triggered the Backlash?
Apple Intelligence eventually rolled out tools like:
- Writing Tools
- Genmoji
- Live Translation
- Visual Intelligence
- Clean Up for Photos
However, the biggest controversy surrounded the upgraded Siri experience that Apple had prominently advertised during the iPhone 16 launch campaign. Critics said the company created unrealistic expectations around AI readiness to boost iPhone sales. Apple, however, has denied wrongdoing and says it settled the matter to avoid prolonged litigation and remain focused on product development.