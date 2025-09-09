Apple Launches iPhone 17 Pro With New Camera Design, A19 Pro Chip

Apple has announced the iPhone 17 Pro, its most advanced flagship smartphone that takes a leap with a new camera design, upgraded cameras, and a more powerful chip. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max come with a visor-style camera island, spanning from one edge to another. Apple calls it a “full-width camera plateau” for the new aluminium-made body of the Pro models. These models also rock the new A19 Pro, making them the company's “most powerful iPhone Pro.”

iPhone 17 Pro price in India

As expected, the new Pro models come with a price hike. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900, while the Pro Max is priced starting at ₹1,49,900.

Here is the full breakup of iPhone 17 Pro's prices in India:

256GB costs ₹1,34,900

512GB costs ₹1,54,900

1TB costs ₹1,74,900

The iPhone 17 Pro Max prices are as follows:

256GB costs ₹1,49,900

512GB costs ₹1,69,900

1TB costs ₹1,89,900

2TB costs ₹2,29,900

Both models come in Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, and Silver colours. Pre-order starts September 12, while shipping is set to begin from September 19 from the Apple Store Online, Apple Store app, and physical Apple Stores.

iPhone 17 Pro specifications

The new Pro models have the most discernible changes in the entire lineup, featuring a redesigned camera system. The new visor-style design runs edge-to-edge, and even though Google has previously joked about the inspiration Apple took for the new design, it looks slightly different from the Pixel's camera island. Apple calls it a plateau, and it retains three cameras. While the wide and ultrawide sensors are the same as before, the telephoto lens has switched to a higher 48MP resolution. Apple claims this upgrade brings not only higher-quality photos, but also better zoom of up to 8x optical quality.

The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the Pro Max retains the 6.9-inch screen. Both devices use ProMotion panels, offering an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. However, the displays are now brighter, maxing out at 3,000 nits of brightness. The Dynamic Island on the new models looks slightly smaller, housing an upgraded 18MP Centre Stage camera for selfies and video calls. The Centre Stage functionality allows the camera to follow the subject dynamically, even in different orientations.

The Pro models also have bigger batteries, with Apple claiming up to 39 hours of video playback. Both iPhones are powered by the new 3nm A19 Pro chip, housing a six-core CPU and six-core GPU. However, this runtime will be available only on the eSIM-only models, which will be sold in the US. The Indian models may offer slightly less battery life as they will have a SIM card tray. Apple says the new Pro duo supports faster charging, including 25W MagSafe wireless charging.