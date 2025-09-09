Updated 10 September 2025 at 01:36 IST
Apple Launches iPhone Air, Its Slimmest Phone Yet, With Just One Camera
Apple's slimmest iPhone comes with a screen as big as the Pro's and camera compromises.
iPhone Air, Apple's thinnest and lightest iPhone, is here. Crafted from spacecraft titanium, the iPhone Air features a display as tall as the Pro Max, yet measuring just 5.6mm in thickness. “It's nothing like you have ever held before,” said Apple during the keynote, adding that its new device is not just thin, but also tough. The iPhone Air uses Ceramic Shield on both front and back, offering three times better scratch resistance and four times better crack resistance than before. The iPhone Air uses the new A19 Pro, coupled with a new C1X modem and N1 chip, offering what Apple calls the best smartphone performance.
iPhone Air price in India
The new iPhone Air costs ₹1,19,900 for the base variant, which now has 256GB of storage. The 512GB version is priced at ₹1,39,900, while the top model, having 1TB of space, costs ₹1,59,900. Apple's thinnest iPhone will be up for pre-order starting Friday, September 12, in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue colours from Apple Store Online and Apple Store app. The sale begins September 19 in India.
iPhone Air specifications
With a thickness of 5.6mm, the iPhone Air is slimmer than any smartphone Apple has launched earlier. CEO Tim Cook said the new model promises “pro performance in a thin and light design." At the centre of this design is the new A19 Pro chip, which the company claims offers the fastest performance ever in an iPhone. The new C1x modem is touted to deliver twice the network performance compared to the C1 modem on the iPhone 16e. Apple's new N1 chip design brings support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. It has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion display, offering a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.
Despite the thin design, Apple claims an all-day battery life on the iPhone Air, saying that it can offer up to 40 hours of video playback when used with the new and slimmer iPhone Air MagSafe battery pack. For those concerned about the battery life, the new adaptive power mode in iOS 26 will help save some juice for emergencies. However, the thin design comes with trade-offs. The Air does not support physical SIM, leaving you with the only e-SIM option. The camera system on the back has just a single 48MP Fusion sensor, which Apple claims is the same as the one used on the standard iPhone 17 and Pro models. The Air also has an 18MP Centre Stage front camera with support for Dual Capture, which allows simultaneous video recording from both front and rear cameras.
