Apple Launches New M5-Powered MacBook Pro and iPad Pro — Faster, Smarter, and Thinner Than Ever; Starts at Rs 99,990

Apple, after months of rumours and leaks, has finally unveiled its much-awaited M5 chip — along with new versions of the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro powered by it. The company says the new M5 delivers over 4x the peak GPU compute performance for AI compared to the M4, making it the most advanced chip ever made for a Mac or iPad.

The M5 features a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, a more powerful CPU, a faster Neural Engine, and higher unified memory bandwidth. This means faster app performance, smoother multitasking, and huge improvements in AI-based tasks like image generation, coding, and video editing.

MacBook Pro with M5: More Power, Same Battery Life

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with the M5 chip and offers up to 3.5x faster AI performance and 1.6x faster graphics than the previous M4 model. It also delivers up to 24 hours of battery life, even while handling demanding creative or coding tasks.

The laptop keeps its signature Liquid Retina XDR display, six-speaker audio system, 12MP Center Stage camera, and multiple ports for pro users. It runs on macOS Tahoe, which includes smarter search, cleaner design, and deeper Apple Intelligence features for writing, summarising, and translation.

Prices start at Rs 1,69,999 in India (Rs 1,59,900 with education pricing), and pre-orders are live. It goes on sale from October 22.

iPad Pro with M5: Thinner, Smarter, and Brighter

The new iPad Pro also runs on the M5 chip, offering up to 5.6x faster AI performance than the M1 iPad Pro. It’s Apple’s thinnest device ever — just 5.1 mm for the 13-inch model and 5.3 mm for the 11-inch.

It features a new Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology, bringing better colour, deeper contrast, and up to 1600 nits peak brightness. The device also gets faster Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and improved 5G speeds with the C1X modem.

The iPad Pro runs on iPadOS 26, which adds smarter multitasking and AI tools powered by Apple Intelligence. Prices start at Rs 99,990 for the 11-inch model and Rs 1,29,900 for the 13-inch version.