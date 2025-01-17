Apple Launches Store App As It Gears Up for More Physical Stores in India

Apple has rolled out the Apple Store app in India to let customers shop for its products and services online directly. The app, available in several markets already, will offer a buying experience similar to Apple’s online store website and physical locations, providing customers with options to personalise their purchase through financing, Apple Trade-In, and product customisations.

“At Apple, our customer is at the centre of everything we do, and we are thrilled to introduce the Apple Store app to reach even more users in India, further deepening our connections,” said Apple’s head of Retail Online, Karen Rasmussen.

Apple said customers across the country can use the app, available through the App Store, to receive personalised recommendations, discover the latest Apple products, accessories, and services, and schedule their deliveries and pickups for a convenient shopping experience.

“With the Apple Store app, customers will discover a new and seamless way to shop for all our incredible products, receive personalised support, and really experience the best of Apple.”

Apple turns focus to India

The launch of the Apple Store app comes ahead of the Cupertino-based giant’s retail expansion in India, as part of which more physical Apple Store outlets in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai will be opened. Apple launched its first two stores in Delhi and Mumbai — Apple Saket and Apple BKC — in 2023 to an overwhelming response. The upcoming retail locations highlight Apple’s doubled-down efforts to expand operations in India in the wake of an increased share in the premium smartphone market.