Apple Looks at Major AI and Hardware Expansions by 2027, Including Curved iPhone and Home Robot

Apple is planning to engage in a foldable iPhone and a home robot for its users. With a range of AI-driven and next-generation hardware goods projected to come out by 2027, Apple is getting ready for one of its most ambitious product cycles yet, according to a new article by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. From foldable iPhones to home robots, the tech giant is gearing up to take a giant leap in the field of AI and gadget innovation.

The highlight of Apple’s 2027 innovation, most likely, will be the foldable iPhone. There have been well-backed speculations that the company is working on a foldable iPhone to make its mark in the growing foldable phone market and locking horns with its closest competitor, Samsung, which is currently leading the foldable phone segment. Now, the fresh report from Gurman predicts that the phone should be out in 2027 alongside Apple’s other range of AI devices.

Gurman says that Apple could also release its first smart glasses- Apple’s reply to Meta's Ray-Bans smart glasses. These glasses are said to combine camera and artificial intelligence capabilities.

By 2027, Apple is also getting ready to unveil camera-equipped versions of AirPods and Apple Watches- a major expansion of Apple’s wearables segment.

Apple plans to take the AI innovation a notch up in 2027, suggests Gurman. The company is said to be readying a tabletop home robot which could include an AI assistant with its very own personality. Though Apple has not formally acknowledged such a project, internal prototypes including a robotic light tested at Apple labs suggest the project is underway.

Gurman says Apple could ultimately launch a big language model (LLM)-powered version of Siri by 2027, thereby addressing long-standing criticisms that its voice assistant lacks intelligence and flexibility relative to rivals including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Apple is also claimed to be developing special server chips for AI processing made by the same Israel-based semiconductor team that built Apple's M-series CPUs for Macs and iPads.