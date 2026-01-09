Apple MacBook Air M2 Now Available for Under ₹63,500: How This Reliance Digital Deal Works

Big laptop discounts in India usually come in waves. Through festival sales, back-to-school offers, and end-of-year clearance events, shopping platforms try to clear older stock without explicitly calling it “old.” The Apple MacBook Air M2 sits in that sweet spot: still fast enough for most students and office users, but far enough from Apple’s latest MacBook Air generation that retailers can cut the price aggressively without hurting demand. Reliance Digital’s current deal on the MacBook M2 brings its price down to less than ₹63,500, a significant cut from the original price of ₹85,900.

What's the deal

The listing on Reliance Digital's website shows the MacBook Air M2 13-inch model priced starting at ₹69,990, representing a flat discount of ₹15,910 on the launch price. However, customers can bring it down to as low as ₹63,490 if they use the available offers.

How the deal works

At the checkout, Reliance Digital will shave off an additional ₹2,500 from the listed price, bringing down the cost to ₹67,490. That is the final price you can get for the MacBook Air M2 without offers. But this is not where the deal ends. IDFC Bank credit card holders are eligible for an additional instant discount of ₹4,000. The final price after the card offer will be ₹63,490 — one of the lowest for Apple's two-year-old laptop, which is still one of the fastest in its segment.

A screengrab from the Reliance Digital website.

What you’re actually getting at ₹63,990

The deal applies to the MacBook Air 13 with an 8‑core Apple M2 chip, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for the Starlight colour. The Midnight variant, however, is retailing at ₹1,000 more, bearing a discounted price of ₹70,990 on the website. For the buyers of the Midnight variant, the final cost will be ₹64,490.

MacBook Air M2 specifications

Launched in 2022, the MacBook Air M2 features a 13.6-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a native resolution of 2560x1664 pixels and a brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by the M2 chip, which includes an 8-core CPU (with four performance cores and four efficiency cores), an 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. According to Apple, the MacBook Air M2 can deliver up to 18 hours of Apple TV app movie playback and up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing. It supports USB‑C to MagSafe charging at up to 70W and offers two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi‑Fi 6 connectivity. The laptop comes with 16GB of unified memory, configurable up to 24GB.