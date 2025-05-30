Apple May Kill the Dynamic Island in 2026 iPhones — A Bold Redesign or Just a Catch-Up Move?

Apple is widely expected to overhaul the iPhone lineup this year, switching to a new design that combines glass and metal, which experts believe will give at least the Pro models a compelling look. But these changes will likely come to the iPhone’s back, while its front design may remain more or less the same. However, it may change next year, with Apple reportedly planning to ditch the Dynamic Island for a full-screen design.

According to industry analysts, Wayne Ma and Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s roadmap for upcoming iPhone models includes a design rid of the Dynamic Island, introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro. The analysts call this a major shake-up as Apple plans to change what its marquee product has looked like for years. Next year, the iPhone 18 Pro may switch to a punch-hole design — similar to what several Android phones have. However, this switch will be a stage in Apple’s broader plan to switch to a full-screen display design.

Apple is expected to roll out 2026 iPhones through a new launch cycle, staggering their launch to twice a year. While the first instance could see the launch of standard iPhone devices, the second event would be focused on the premium segment with devices such as the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone 18 Air. And if some rumours are anything to go by, the next year’s lineup may also include the company’s first foldable iPhone. All these iPhone models are expected to have a punch-hole design, but their successors are expected to have better displays with full-screen real estate.

What’s driving this shift?

Apple has historically used design changes to show generational changes. That aligns with the upcoming shift where Dynamic Island will sunset in favour of a flat display with no perforations. Apple is expected to signal a visual rebranding by killing the Dynamic Island, but it will not just be a cosmetic shift. Experts believe major under-the-hood upgrades with display optimisation. For instance, the death of the Dynamic Island could help Apple offer more screen real estate, a cleaner front aesthetic, and reinforce its position as a leader in display engineering.

A Dynamic Island-less display would also help Apple signal cutting-edge advancements by incorporating under-display camera technology. For years, Apple has been said to be striving to achieve a marvel that makes it stand out from the crowd, the same way it did before Android phone brands, especially those from China, emulated the iPhone maker’s strategy to showcase better innovation in their products. Achieving this technology would also help Apple lead the segment and reinstate user confidence in its behind-the-scenes R&D (research and development) against rivals like Samsung, which have experimented with it but failed.

A bold shift or a risk?

When Apple introduced the notch, the entire smartphone industry copied it. However, the imitation turned into innovation in a short time, leaving Apple behind in its stronghold. Then came the Dynamic Island, marking a small but significant shift in the iPhone design. But this time, it was more than a hardware decision. Dynamic Island was tightly integrated with iOS, so much so that Android phone brands struggled to copy for years. The implementation of quick and interactive widgets into the Dynamic Island emerged as one of the best features of the iPhone, nudging iOS toward more minimalism or ambient design.