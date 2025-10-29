Apple May Switch to OLED Displays on Future MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad mini

At least three Apple products are due for a significant display upgrade, with the first release expected as early as 2026. A new report has suggested that Apple is planning to switch to OLED displays on future MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad mini models, with tests for their implementation currently underway.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that the OLED display on these products will offer a better visual experience, similar to what the iPhone, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch offer. The existing models of the MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad mini use Liquid Retina displays, a form of IPS LCD technology.

The iPad mini, the last release of which happened in 2024, could be the first one to make the switch. Other than the OLED screen upgrade, the next mini model is expected to house a new water-resistant design. Gurman said Apple is developing a new speaker system for the future iPad mini model that uses “vibration-related technology” instead of a vent-centric design for sound output. This technology, he said, would allow Apple to remove speaker holes prone to water ingress.

“That’s a different approach than the iPhone’s water-resistant design, which retains holes but adds gaskets and adhesives to prevent damage,” said Gurman in his report.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on a MacBook Pro upgrade with an OLED screen. Gurman, however, believes that this model is not coming anytime soon. MacBook Pro was refreshed recently with a more powerful M5 chip, and its M5 Pro and M5 Max variants will likely use the existing display technology. That said, the M6 models could feature OLED screens, likely coming sometime in 2027. The OLED MacBook Air will follow this release, with Gurman hinting that 2028 could be the earliest timeline. The next MacBook Air will simply offer a chip upgrade from M4 to M5.

The OLED overhaul would also warrant a price hike in all three products. According to Gurman, the iPad mini could cost $100 more than the current model. The estimated prices of the MacBook Air and iPad Air with OLED displays are, however, unclear.