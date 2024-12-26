Apple Music Offers Two Months Free Subscription But Conditions Apply

Apple has introduced a new offer for Apple Music subscribers in India. As part of the offer, Apple Music users can get a free two-month subscription. However, the offer comes with a condition. Apple Music’s offer that provides users with a complimentary subscription for two months will be available only when they pay for one month.

In other words, Apple Music subscribers can get three months of subscription at the price of one. The offer comes days after Apple hiked the subscription price for Apple Music in India. The subscription price for an individual for a month went up from ₹99 to ₹119 as the company seeks to maximise revenue amid economic adjustments in India — although Apple has not officially given a reason for the price hike.

As such, Apple Music subscribers can get a three-month subscription at ₹119. The offer is available through the Apple Music app on iPhones in India through a banner that says the “offer ends soon.” However, Apple has not mentioned the day the offer expires. What else is unclear is whether the offer is available to only new subscribers or if returning subscribers are also eligible.

Much like the hike in Apple Music’s subscription, the offer follows a similar strategy from Spotify, which provides three months of Premium subscription at a discounted price of ₹59. Down from the cost of ₹119 per month, Spotify Premium’s monthly membership will cost less than ₹20 under the offer. However, Spotify says the offer is available only to new subscribers, meaning returning subscribers cannot use the offer and must continue with the regular price for the subscription.