Apple October 2025 Event: 5 New iOS Products to Watch For

Apple October Event: If history is any guide, Apple isn’t done yet. Following the successful launch of the iPhone 17 series, the tech company is now said to bring another range of products. With several unreleased devices already in the rumour cycle, many analysts believe Apple will use its traditional year-end refresh to keep the spotlight firmly on its ecosystem just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Apple’s October Product Cycle Refresh

Apple has often followed a two-step launch approach: September for iPhones and Watches, October for Macs, iPads, and other categories. This pattern has been key to driving sales momentum.

In 2024, Apple introduced M4-powered Macs and refreshed the iPad mini.

In 2023, the M3 MacBook Pro and iMac took centre stage.

In 2021, a dedicated October event brought new Mac launches.

Releasing products in October gives them a clear run-up to the holidays, while also giving developers time to optimise apps and accessories for the new hardware.

What to Expect in October 2025

This year’s rumour mill is especially active, pointing to at least five major updates that could arrive in a single event or through coordinated press releases:

AirTag 2 – Expected with a new Ultra Wideband chip for better range, accuracy, and privacy features.

M5 iPad Pro – A big leap for Apple’s flagship tablet, shifting to the new M5 chip for more power.

Apple Vision Pro 2 – The next-gen mixed reality headset could trade its M2 chip for the stronger M4 or M5, improving apps and addressing early performance concerns.

Apple TV 4K (A17 Pro) – An upgraded box focused on smoother gaming and high-quality streaming.

HomePod mini 2 – A refreshed version of Apple’s compact smart speaker, promising better sound and tighter HomeKit integration.

What About the Macs?