Apple Pay Set to Launch in India by Mid‑2026, Company in Talks with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank | Image: Apple Pay

New Delhi: Apple is preparing to launch Apple Pay in India around the middle of 2026. The company is in talks with major banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, as well as global card networks, to make the service available. This marks a big step for Apple as it looks to expand beyond devices into services in one of the world’s fastest‑growing digital economies.

What makes this launch important is Apple’s plan to support both UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and traditional card‑based transactions. UPI has already transformed payments in India, allowing instant transfers between bank accounts through apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and even WhatsApp. In fact, WhatsApp Pay lets users send money directly within chats, making payments as easy as sending a message.

Apple Pay will enter this crowded space with its own strengths. For iPhone users, it promises a secure, integrated wallet that works across apps, websites, and physical stores. Unlike UPI apps, which often require PINs and multiple steps, Apple Pay relies on Face ID or Touch ID authentication, making transactions quick and seamless. This could appeal to consumers who value convenience and security.

At the same time, Apple faces challenges. UPI is free, widely accepted, and already part of everyday life in India. WhatsApp Pay, though smaller in scale, benefits from the app’s massive user base. Apple Pay will need to convince users and merchants that its service adds value beyond what UPI already offers.

Still, Apple’s entry could push innovation further. By combining UPI with card payments, Apple Pay may bridge the gap between India’s homegrown system and global networks. For consumers, this means more choice: they can continue using UPI apps or try Apple’s ecosystem for a smoother experience.

While the timeline may shift, Apple’s mid‑2026 target shows its intent to align with India’s booming digital payments market.

