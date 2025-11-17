Apple Plans Two iPhone Launches a Year, Foldable Model Coming in 2026

New Delhi: Apple is preparing a major change to its iPhone release schedule. Instead of launching all models in the fall, the company may split releases into two windows each year.

Fall 2026: Premium Models

Apple is expected to unveil its most advanced devices in the fall of 2026. These include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the long-awaited foldable iPhone. These phones will be aimed at users who want the latest design, performance, and cutting-edge features.

Spring 2027: Affordable Options

The standard iPhone 18 and the budget-friendly iPhone 18e are likely to arrive in spring 2027. Apple may also use this window for the iPhone Air, a lighter and cheaper model. Reports suggest the next Air could feature a new 2-nanometer chip for better battery life, though its release has been pushed back.

Six iPhones a Year

This new plan means Apple could launch five to six iPhones annually. Buyers will no longer have to wait a full year for new models. Instead, Apple will offer premium devices in the fall and more affordable options in the spring.

Other Updates

Apple is also shifting focus from the Mac Pro to the Mac Studio, and Tesla drivers can expect Apple CarPlay support soon. These moves show Apple’s push to keep its ecosystem fresh and more connected.

What Changes for Buyers

If Apple follows through with this plan, buyers will see big changes in how they shop for iPhones. High-end users who want the best cameras, processors, and design will need to look to the fall releases. Budget-conscious buyers who prefer cheaper models or lighter devices will find more options in the spring. The split schedule also means customers won’t feel pressured to upgrade once a year, they can time their purchases based on their needs and budget.