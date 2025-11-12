Apple Pulls Two Gay Dating Apps in China Under Government Order

Apple said it has pulled two of China’s biggest gay dating apps, Blued and Finka, under pressure from Chinese authorities, in the latest sign of a tightening grip on the LGBTQ+ community.

An Apple spokesperson said in a statement that the company removed the two dating apps from China “based on an order from the Cyberspace Administration of China”, without further elaborating.

“We follow the laws in the countries where we operate,” the spokesperson told The Associated Press.

A check by The Associated Press on Tuesday found that the two apps are not available on Apple’s app store in China, although an “express” version of Blued could still be found. It was unclear what the difference is between the full and express versions, or if an Android version might be available.

Blued was available “only in China,” Apple said. Finka’s developer “elected to remove the app” outside of China earlier this year, the company added.

Another popular gay dating app, Grindr, was pulled from Apple’s app store in China in 2022.

China’s LGBTQ+ community and advocacy groups are under intensifying pressure from authorities, even though the country decriminalised homosexuality in 1997. Some LGBTQ+ groups have been forced to cease operations in recent years in China, and activism has been constrained.

Blued and Finka have the same parent company, BlueCity, a China-founded company that focuses on the LGBTQ+ community in China and abroad. BlueCity was delisted from the Nasdaq in 2022, when it was taken private.

Last year, Apple also reportedly removed apps including WhatsApp and Threads from its app store in China under an order by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

“Among all foreign tech companies that provide services to Chinese users, Apple is probably the one that is most willing to comply with Chinese internet regulations,” said George Chen, partner and co-chair of digital practice at The Asia Group.