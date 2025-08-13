Apple Rejects Elon Musk’s Claim of OpenAI Promotion, Grok AI Snub

Apple has responded to Elon Musk’s categorical allegation that it prioritises OpenAI’s ChatGPT over other AI apps, including Grok AI, in the App Store. Musk’s claim has already received a sharp response from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, criticising Musk for his “remarkable” statement as he continues to “manipulate” X. Without picking a side, Apple’s diplomatic response highlights how app rankings on the App Store are based on algorithms and expert preferences.

“We feature thousands of apps through charts, algorithmic recommendations and curated lists selected by experts using objective criteria,” an Apple spokesperson told Bloomberg. “Our goal is to offer safe discovery for users and valuable opportunities for developers, collaborating with many to increase app visibility in rapidly evolving categories.”

In simpler words, Apple has skirted around Musk’s claim that it intends to highlight the iPhone maker’s newfound partnership with OpenAI, a company that Musk co-founded but left before it soared in popularity. It has instead stated how rankings are decided and how it plays no individual role in the process.

Musk is already engaged in a titanic war with Altman, spanning a series of verbal spats and legal cases. His allegation against Apple is an indirect jab at Altman, but things escalated after Musk threatened a legal case. While the tech billionaire did not specify against whom the case would be, it was largely pointed at Apple for promoting ChatGPT.

“Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation,” Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter). While X users fact-checked him, saying that emerging AI startups like China’s DeepSeek and Perplexity AI have also reached the top position on the App Store, Musk continued his rant against Altman after the OpenAI CEO called him out.

“This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like,” Altman said while replying to Musk on X.