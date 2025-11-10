Apple Reportedly Working on New Satellite Connectivity Features for iPhone

iPhone’s satellite connectivity functionality, which debuted back in 2022, appears set to add new features soon. A new report has suggested that Apple is planning to add “a series of upgrades” to the satellite-based features on the iPhone and Apple Watches in an attempt to reduce reliance on traditional carriers, gain more control over the iPhone’s connectivity, and counter Elon Musk’s SpaceX's growing dominance in the satellite landscape.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is working on at least five new features for satellite connectivity, including one dubbed “Satellite over 5G,” a communication protocol that supports 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) and enables cellular towers to tap into satellites for wider coverage. In simple terms, this technology enables mobile network towers to extend their reach beyond terrestrial networks and connect with satellites for improved coverage, particularly in remote locations.

Other features in the pipeline include a satellite framework for third-party apps so that they can use satellite connectivity, satellite-powered maps, richer messaging capabilities in iMessage for exchanging photos and videos, and “natural usage” improvements that would allow the iPhone to stay connected to satellite even if it is inside a pocket or indoors. The current system requires the iPhone to remain unobstructed for satellite coverage.

This expansive lineup requires a significant upgrade to the satellite infrastructure operated by Apple’s partner Globalstar. While Apple has helped the satellite firm improve the skeleton of its services and technologies, it is reportedly teetering between going ahead with more investments into Globalstar and launching a satellite service of its own.

Advertisement

According to the report, the iPhone maker has mulled developing its network of satellites for greater control over the speed of implementation of features it has planned. An in-house offering would also strengthen Apple’s position in the satellite industry, currently dominated by Musk’s Starlink. However, multiple executives have argued that Apple is not a telecom company and “shouldn’t act like one.”

Even though Apple has a grand plan to overhaul its satellite connectivity service, a timeline for when these features will arrive is unclear.