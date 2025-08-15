Apple Rolls Out Blood Oxygen Feature Overhaul for Select Apple Watch Models: Check If Your Watch is Eligible

Apple is rolling out a major health update for Apple Watch users, but it is for users in the United States only. Apple is introducing a redesigned Blood Oxygen feature for selected models. This change follows a recent US Customs ruling and is being made available through an iPhone and Apple Watch software update.

‘Apple will introduce a redesigned Blood Oxygen feature for some Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users through an iPhone and Apple Watch software update coming later today,” the company announced.

What Was Ruling and What Changed Then?

Apple landed in a legal soup in 2021 after Masimo, a medical tech company, sued the company for using its blood oxygen monitoring technology without permission. A US judge agreed and the International Trade Commission also backed this decision. As a result, Apple had to stop selling some Apple Watch models in the US for a while. To fix the issue, Apple redesigned how the Blood Oxygen feature works in some watches, so now the iPhone does the processing instead of the watch, helping Apple avoid breaking the patent rules.

So What’s Changing?

Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 units sold in the US, which did not previously have the Blood Oxygen feature, will now gain access to it. However, instead of processing the blood oxygen levels on the watch itself, the paired iPhone will handle the calculations.

To activate this new feature, Apple Watch users will need to update their iPhone to iOS 18.6.1 and their Apple Watch to watchOS 11.6.1. After updating, users can view their blood oxygen data in the Respiratory section of the Health app on their iPhone.

What About India?

This update does not affect Apple Watch users in India. Apple Watch models sold in India already include the original Blood Oxygen feature, and nothing will change for existing or future users here.