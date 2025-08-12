Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 6 Update for iPhone, Here’s What's New

Apple has released iOS 26 Beta 6 for iPhone. While this isn’t the final version, it includes small but noticeable upgrades that make the iPhone feel fresher, faster, and more refined. With just weeks left before the September iPhone launch event, Apple is clearly fine-tuning every detail.

New Ringtones to Try

Apple has expanded the popular “Reflection” ringtone into multiple versions, including Buoyant, Dreamer, Tech, Pop, Reflected, and Surge. “Reflected” is actually the alternate version first seen in an earlier beta, and now it’s officially part of the set.

Liquid Glass Look Gets an Upgrade

The Lock Screen’s Liquid Glass effect has been adjusted. The clock now appears more transparent but still retains its soft frosted finish. Even the passcode buttons are more see-through than before, giving the whole interface a lighter, glass-like feel.

Navigation Bars Refined

Inside apps, the navigation bars now balance transparency and readability better. On some screens, you’ll notice more translucency. In busier backgrounds, Apple has made them slightly more solid, making text easier to read.

Apps Open Faster

One of the best changes is speed. Opening and closing apps now feels quicker due to a snappier animation with a subtle bounce effect. This is similar to what’s seen on the Lock Screen and Control Center.

Camera App Change

The Camera app’s “Classic Mode” toggle is gone. The reversed scrolling style from that mode is now the default, so you can’t switch back to the old animation.

Intro Video on Update

After updating, you’ll see a short video explaining the new Liquid Glass design. This helps you understand what’s changed right away.