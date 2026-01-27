Apple Rolls Out Rare iOS 12 Software Update to Extend Life of iPhone 5s

In a rare move, Apple has released a new software update for the old yet iconic iPhone 5s so that it continues to support the company’s key services. The latest iOS 12.5.8 update is aimed at renewing the certificates required by features such as iMessage, FaceTime, and device activation, ultimately giving new life to old iPhones and even iPads.

Alongside the iPhone 5s, which received its last software update in January 2023, iOS 12.5.8 is also available for the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus. Similarly, Apple’s iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and sixth-generation iPod touch have received iPadOS 12.5.8, extending their end-of-life beyond January 2027.

“This update extends the certificate required by features such as iMessage, FaceTime, and device activation to continue working after January 2027,” said the release notes for the iOS 12.5.8 update.

Why this update is important

The iPhone 5s, the iPhone 6, and the iPhone 6 Plus are over 10 years old. Apple typically offers software support for a model for up to eight years. So while these iPhone models stopped receiving official software updates after 2017, they are still popular and widely in use. The last update to the iPhone 5s was in 2023, with Apple releasing important security fixes.

But the latest iOS 12.5.8 not only brings the latest security patches and extends activation for these devices, but also makes services like FaceTime and iMessage available after their certificate expiry date in February 2027.

If you, or someone you know, still has one of these iPhone or iPad devices, installing the latest update is crucial to ensure the FaceTime and iMessage services remain unaffected and the devices continue to work.