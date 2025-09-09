Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Event Today: iPhone 17 Air, AirPods Pro 3, and Everything to Expect

The day is finally here. Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event is just a few hours away, where the company will likely announce the next-generation iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. The spotlight will be on the iPhones, which reportedly will see major upgrades this time. The iPhone 17 series will include a new Air model, replacing the Plus, while the Pro lineup will get a makeover to appeal to creators. The AirPods Pro 3 could finally arrive, and the Apple Watch may receive more health-centric features. Here is a breakdown of everything Apple is expected to announce at its fall event.

iPhone 17 Air

Perhaps the biggest announcement today will be the iPhone 17 Air, expected to be thinner than what Apple has launched before. The Air, which takes its name from the MacBook range, will be under 6mm thick. Slim phones are expected to lead the next innovation in smartphone design, with Apple expecting that the iPhone 17 Air will set the stage for its futuristic device without ports or buttons. However, this design also includes trade-offs, with leaked renders suggesting a single camera on the back.

iPhone 17

The standard iPhone could finally switch to a 120Hz ProMotion Display, a technology that has remained exclusive to the Pro models since their launch. A high refresh-rate panel will make animations and scrolling look smoother. The iPhone 17 will also use a smaller Dynamic Island, as will the other models in the entire lineup, and a bigger display. It is also expected to come with an upgraded 24MP TrueDepth camera, but the overall design could be similar to that of the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 Pro

The Pro models are set to receive significant upgrades, with the company planning a design overhaul for its most expensive models. The camera island on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will span edge to edge, appearing like the visor on the Pixel phones. The Apple logo appears to be shifted slightly downwards in the leaked renders, while the colour options could also be changed. The Pro models could also feature bigger batteries and an upgraded 48MP ultrawide camera.

AirPods Pro 3

The third iteration of the AirPods Pro may finally be on the way. While its design may be similar to the last generation, its features will be significantly upgraded. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 could come with heart rate measurement functionality, which Apple introduced with the Powerbeats Pro 2 earlier this year.

Apple Watch Series 11

This year’s Apple Watch models could feature a faster S-series chip for improved performance and efficiency, and a new 5G modem for better connectivity. However, its design could be the same as last year’s models, while the support for blood pressure monitoring still looks unlikely.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Watch 3 Ultra could sport a slightly larger display, featuring a resolution of 422x514 pixels. However, the overall design may still be the same. It could include better satellite connectivity, powered by a new S11 chip, and better 5G connectivity.

Apple Watch SE 3