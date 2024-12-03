Apple's First Foldable iPhone May Not Be a Flip Device

The foldable market may have moved to advanced stages, seeing the launches of tri-fold devices. However, Apple has not entered this category yet. Several rumours have previously hinted that a folding iPhone is in the early stages of development and that it could be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in terms of design and features. A new report now refutes those claims, underscoring that Apple may go for a full-screen foldable device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Renowned display analyst Ross Young has said that Apple's first foldable iPhone will rather compete with the Galaxy Z Fold. Young said so while replying to a user keen on knowing about the foldable iPhone, which will likely arrive in 2026. However, a shift in strategy may cause a further delay, the specifics of which are unknown currently. Apple is poised to launch a vertically-positioned hinge in its foldable iPhone.

The details on the foldable iPhone are quite scant since these are early days, but speculations are rife. Apple's Galaxy Z Fold rival may need a forked version of iOS, which may resemble partially -- if not fully -- iPadOS. That is because the foldable iPhone would use a larger screen, like the iPad, requiring the OS to offer better multitasking functions and utilities that would suit the size. For instance, the iPhone does not support multi-window multitasking, which is essential for large-screened devices. For reference, Samsung's foldable smartphones run an optimised One UI version that offers a tablet-like experience while supporting the functionalities of a smartphone.