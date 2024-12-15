Apple's Foldable May Look Like Giant iPad With Two Screens

Apple ’s first foldable device may be at least two years away, so the rumours around it have gone wild in all sorts of ways. Initially thought to be a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip-like device, Apple’s foldable may end up targeting the Galaxy Z Fold’s design instead. In line with that speculation, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared an important update to what Apple’s plan for its foldable iPhone is: a giant iPad with two screens.

In the latest post in his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple’s next vision for computing could materialise into a device that uses two screens the size of the iPad Pro side-by-side. The iPhone maker has reportedly invested “a couple of years” into developing what could be positioned as Apple’s official take on foldable smartphones. Gurman predicts the launch to happen sometime around 2028, refuting previous leaks that have often pointed at a timeframe of 2027.

In Apple’s defence, the hinge that could allow two iPad Pro screens to stick together in the foldable is taking time. Gurman said Apple wants a creaseless design for its foldable – a design element that the likes of Samsung have tried to achieve in their foldable devices. The prototypes Apple has developed so far have “a nearly invisible crease.” However, reaching the mass production stage may take time.

Apple’s plan to diversify its portfolio relies heavily on its learnings from the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. According to Gurman, while the Vision Pro is a part of the company’s vision for the future of computing, that form factor and the device itself have limitations. For instance, the Vision Pro is not a handy device, causes discomfort over prolonged use, and is ultimately expensive. The existing form factors, such as phones, tablets, and laptops, are the most popular when it comes to computing on the fly. That demand is what Apple thinks its upcoming iPad-like foldable could leverage.