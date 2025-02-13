Apple's Netflix Rival Is Now Available on Android

Apple has finally rolled out the Apple TV app for Android, bringing its Netflix-rivalling streaming service, Apple TV Plus to phones, tablets, and foldables. The app is available worldwide through the Google Play Store, with new users eligible for a seven-day free trial.

The Android app of Apple’s streaming app comes ahead of Major League Soccer’s 2025 season, allowing users to buy MLS Season Pass through Google Play billing. The entire catalogue, including award-winning series such as Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Morning Show, will also be accessible.

“With the Apple TV app on Android, Android users can now subscribe to Apple TV+, which offers compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment,” said Apple.

Apple TV’s app for Android phones, tablets, and foldables comes years after its Android TV counterpart. It also expands Apple’s offerings in Google’s ecosystem. Apple already offers the Apple Music app on Android phones and Android TVs.

After the free trial, Apple TV Plus will cost ₹99 per month, but users can opt for Apple One to maximise savings when they bundle other Apple subscriptions like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and iCloud Plus.

