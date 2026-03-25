Apple Plans Siri Overhaul: New Standalone App & AI-Powered ‘Ask Siri’ Feature Ahead Of WWDC

New Delhi: Apple is gearing up for one of its most significant updates to Siri since the voice assistant debuted more than a decade ago. The company is testing a standalone Siri app and a new “Ask Siri” feature that will work across its software platforms, marking a broader push into artificial intelligence.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is redesigning Siri with a fresh look and chatbot-like experience, moving away from its traditinal voice-only interface. The revamped assistant is expected to debut on June 8 at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), alongside the launch of iOS 27 and macOS 27. Apple has already announced that this year’s WWDC will spotlight “AI advancements,” though the company has not publicly detailed its plans. A spokesperson declined to comment.

From Voice Assistant to AI Agent

Apple has struggled to gain traction with its Apple Intelligence initiative, which failed to capture the same excitement as rival platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google Gemini. The new Siri represents a reset- Apple is rebuilding its AI strategy around a systemwide agent that integrates deeply across applications. Instead of being a utility for setting reminders or sending texts, Siri is being positioned as a core AI companion capable of handling complex queries, offering contextual suggestions, and interacting fluidly across devices.

Why This Matters

For years, critics have argued that Siri lagged behind the competitors in both intelligence and adaptability. Apple’s move to give Siri its own app and a more conversational interface suggests the company is finally ready to compete head-on in the generative AI space. The standalone app could also open the door to new monetization models, such as premium AI services, while strengthening Apple’s ecosystem advantage by tying intelligence directly into its hardware and software.

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The unveiling at WWDC will be closely watched by developers, investors, and consumers alike. If Apple delivers on its promise, Siri could evolve from a familiar but limited assistant into a flagship AI product.