Apple to Cut iPhone 16 Price After iPhone 17 Launch: What to Expect

Apple’s next major release is the iPhone 17, slated to arrive on September 9. Much like before, the iPhone 17 lineup will include four models, all expected to include significant upgrades and grab all the attention. However, last year’s iPhone 16 will also see some fanfare among people who are not awaiting the iPhone 17 series.

Right after the launch of the iPhone 17 on September 9, Apple will announce a price cut on the iPhone 16. This is an annual affair where Apple makes last year’s standard iPhone models cheaper, allowing them to coexist with the new iPhones. Usually, the price cut is worth ₹10,000, which means the iPhone 16 will likely be available for a starting price of ₹69,900 after the iPhone 17 debuts.

Apart from the official price cut, customers can also redeem several offers on third-party shopping websites, such as Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Amazon. With bank discounts, the iPhone 16 will be available for far less, making it more affordable than ever. The price gap between the iPhone 16 and the upcoming iPhone 17 will also make sense for buyers, who will be better positioned to differentiate between them.

As for the iPhone 17, the next standard model will likely come with a 120Hz ProMotion display, marking the arrival of a high refresh-rate panel for the first time on the model. The iPhone 17 is also expected to get a slightly bigger 6.3-inch screen with a smaller Dynamic Island for more real estate. It will come with an upgraded A19 chip and a 24MP TrueDepth camera. But its design will reportedly be the same as the iPhone 16’s.

Apple could also launch the iPhone 17 Air, its slimmest iPhone by far, at the September 9 event. The iPhone 17 Air will replace the Plus model, setting the stage for the company’s futuristic smartphone with minimal buttons and an all-glass design.