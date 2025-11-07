Apple to debut burgundy iPhone 18 Pro next year

Apple is reportedly planning a major colour refresh for next year's iPhone 18 Pro lineup, introducing a new burgundy finish as its latest "premium colour." Following the popularity of this year's Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro, the company aims to further strengthen its high-end brand image through bold design differentiation, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

According to the report, Apple has begun prototype production of a burgundy-colored iPhone 18 Pro during internal testing on Thursday. Early feedback within the company suggests the colour “offers a deep and elegant tone that pairs well with titanium's metallic texture.”

"Apple is also testing coffee and purple variants, although final colour selections may change during mass production. The company reportedly places the highest priority on production efficiency and colour consistency, meaning only shades that meet Apple's stringent quality standards will advance to full-scale manufacturing," the report said.

Apple has made colour-driven marketing a signature of its iPhone Pro series. Past models have featured distinct hues such as Sierra Blue, Deep Purple, Natural Titanium, Cosmic Orange, etc., each generating strong early demand and reinforcing the "colour effect" strategy.

The report notes that if burgundy becomes the flagship colour for the iPhone 18 Pro, analysts expect Apple to once again leverage its annual colour refresh as a key promotional tool to boost upgrade demand and emphasise its luxury positioning. "Industry observers say that in a stagnant smartphone market, colour variation has become one of the few effective ways to appeal to premium consumers' desire for exclusivity," the report said.

Each year, limited-edition colours tend to sell out quickly after launch, often commanding higher resale prices in secondary markets.

