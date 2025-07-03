iPhone 17 Pro to M5 MacBook Pro: More Than 15 Apple Products Expected in 2025

For Apple, 2025 is an exciting year. With three products already out in the first half of the year, the company is now likely planning to release over 15 products throughout the remaining half. Among them will be the flagship iPhone 17 Pro, expected to be a significant upgrade to Apple’s smartphone in years. The pipeline also has new MacBook Pro models with upgraded chipsets. Here are all the products Apple is anticipated to launch in 2025:

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

Perhaps the most anticipated product in Apple’s kitty this year will be the iPhone 17 Pro and its bigger variant. According to leaks and rumours, the iPhone 17 Pro will use a redesign, swapping titanium for aluminium in a new dual-tone finish similar to Google Pixel’s visor. The duo is also expected to feature camera upgrades, more memory, and Apple’s next flagship A19 Pro chip.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air

The standard iPhone this year may see more than just a redesign. Apple could replace the Plus model with a new Air model, entering into an era of slimmer phones. The iPhone 17 Air will be the first device to have a thickness of less than 6mm, an engineering marvel achieved through tradeoffs like a single camera and a smaller battery. It could set the stage for Apple’s upcoming foldable phone next year. As for the base iPhone 17, Apple could increase the display size from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches and upgrade the TrueDepth camera to a 24MP unit.

M5 MacBook Pro and M5 iPad Pro

Apple’s next M-series chip, M5, is expected to debut on the Pro lineups of the MacBook and iPad. The next MacBook Pro and iPad Pro are expected to offer faster performance and better energy efficiency, allowing improved multitasking. The M5 chipset is expected to have three variants like previous models: M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max, with the last configuration being a true powerhouse. Similarly, the iPad Pro this year will be upgraded to use an M5 chip for multitasking upgrades and tighter integration between iPadOS 26 and macOS 26.

Mac Pro

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously said Apple may also launch the next-generation Mac Pro this year, bringing significant performance upgrades through the M3 Ultra chip. It is also expected to become slimmer with a redesigned casing.

Apple Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 11, and Watch SE 3

The flagship Apple Watch model is due for an upgrade this year, with Apple planning advanced technologies such as 5G RedCap, hypertension sensors, and satellite features on the Watch Series Ultra 3. The mid-tier Watch Series 11 could use the same design as the Watch Series 10, but introduce high blood pressure detection. The affordable Apple Watch SE range may pack an updated S-class chip and advanced features in its third iteration.

AirPods Pro 3

The next AirPods Pro model could offer upgraded noise cancellation through a new H3 processor, but reports suggest the release may be delayed to early 2026.

Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2, and HomePad

While Apple’s TV streaming device and smart speaker lineups are not very likely, reports suggest their next versions will support Apple Intelligence, a new Wi-Fi modem, and enhanced compatibility with other Home products. Apple is also anticipated to introduce its first smart display speaker, dubbed HomePad, with a new homeOS software.

Vision Pro 2, AirTag 2, Studio Display 2