Apple Tops Global Smartphone Shipments in 2025, Samsung Comes Second

Apple led the global smartphone shipments, which climbed 2 per cent year-on-year in 2025, reversing the stop-start momentum of the last few years as buyers in emerging markets returned to stores and upgrade cycles began to normalise. The iPhone 17 emerged as the best-selling iPhone device, contributing to Apple's significant growth, even though the total smartphone shipments rose marginally. According to the market analytics firm Counterpoint Research, the rise to stronger demand and better economic conditions across key developing regions helped the market stay in the green despite continued pricing pressure and cautious spending in mature markets.

Apple tops 2025 market share on iPhone 17 momentum

Apple led the smartphone market in 2025 with a 20 per cent share, the largest among the top five brands, Counterpoint said. The performance was supported by steady demand in emerging and mid-sized markets, alongside strong iPhone 17 series sales, according to Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra. Apple’s showing is notable because it suggests premium demand held up outside its traditional strongholds, even as many consumers globally continue to stretch replacement cycles.

Samsung stays close, Xiaomi holds third

Samsung finished 2025 in second place with a 19 per cent market share, helped by modest shipment growth through the year, Counterpoint said. Xiaomi ranked third with a 13 per cent share, riding steady demand in emerging markets, where value flagships and aggressive mid-range pricing continue to be decisive. The shares underline how tightly contested the top tier remains, with Apple and Samsung separated by just one point in Counterpoint’s estimates.

Tariff timing pulled volumes forward, then faded

Counterpoint said manufacturers pulled shipments forward earlier in 2025 to get ahead of tariffs, a move that can temporarily inflate near-term volumes and smooth later quarters. However, the firm added that this front-loading effect eased as the year progressed, leaving second-half shipments largely unaffected. In practice, that suggests the market’s growth wasn’t simply an accounting bump from inventory planning, but was supported by underlying demand, especially in emerging markets.

2026 outlook: softer market on chip constraints and cost inflation

Looking ahead, Counterpoint expects the global smartphone market to soften in 2026 due to chip shortages and rising component costs. Counterpoint Research director Tarun Pathak said chipmakers are prioritising capacity for AI data centres over handsets, which could squeeze smartphone supply and raise bill-of-materials costs for manufacturers. If that scenario plays out, 2026 could become a year where vendors focus less on unit growth and more on profitability, supply allocation, and higher-margin segments.