Apple Wants to Make Siri Smarter and Google Might Be the One Helping

Apple is finally giving Siri a serious brain upgrade. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone maker is building a new AI-powered search feature for its voice assistant. But here’s the twist: Apple may need Google’s technology to make it work.

The project is called “World Knowledge Answers” inside Apple. The idea is simple - instead of Siri just reading out web links, it will be able to search the internet and give clear, AI-written answers. Think of it as asking Siri a tough question and getting back a short, easy-to-read summary, complete with text, photos, videos, or even details about nearby places. This would put Siri head-to-head with AI search tools from OpenAI, Perplexity, and Google itself.

Apple’s strategy goes beyond just smarter answers. The new Siri will also be able to act based on what’s on your iPhone screen. For example, if you’re looking at a text with an address, Siri could instantly find directions without you needing to copy and paste anything. To make this happen, Apple is developing a system that combines three parts: a planner, a search tool, and a summarizer. Together, these will help Siri understand questions and package answers in a way that feels natural.

Behind the scenes, Apple is already testing Google’s Gemini AI model to power Siri’s summaries. It has even signed a formal agreement with Google to run trials. At the same time, Apple is experimenting with Anthropic’s Claude AI for Siri’s planning features. While Apple plans to rely on its own models for handling private user data, when it comes to large-scale web answers, it may lean on Google’s AI.