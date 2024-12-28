Apple Watch Series 10 Buyers Can Get ₹2,500 Off Online: Here's How

Customers planning to buy the latest Apple Watch Series 10 can consider the offer where they can save ₹2,500 on an online purchase. The latest Apple Watch model is currently selling at one of the lowest prices since launch. Launched at a starting price of ₹46,900, the Apple Watch Series 10 is the most advanced smartwatch iPhone users can buy, and the discount of ₹2,500 comes across as a good deal.

Apple Watch Series 10 deal

The ₹2,500 discount is available when customers buy the Apple Watch Series 10 from Croma’s website. However, this is not a flat discount. According to the company’s website, the ₹2,500 discount applies to purchases made using an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI credit card on full payment. The effective price after the discount will be ₹44,400 for the entry-level 42mm model and ₹47,400 for the 46mm model.

Apple Watch Series 10 specifications