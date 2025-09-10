Updated 10 September 2025 at 00:49 IST
Apple Watch Ultra 3 With Satellite Connectivity, Bigger Display Launched
Apple's rugged Watch Ultra has got an upgrade, featuring better battery life and support for satellite connectivity.
- Tech News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at the fall event, refreshing its rugged smartwatch with a slightly bigger display and better battery life than the previous model. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 also supports satellite connectivity, allowing users to make emergency calls or send texts from an area without cellular connectivity. The latest blood pressure measurement and sleep score features, which debuted on the Watch Series 11, are also available on the Ultra 3.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 price in India
The Watch Ultra 3 has multiple variants with different prices:
- Alpine Loop/ Trail Loop/ Ocean Band variants are priced at ₹89,900
- Titanium Milanese Loop costs ₹1,04,900
You can pre-order the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in Black and Natural finishes now from the Apple Store Online and the Apple Store app. The deliveries start on September 19.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 specifications
The new Ultra uses the same design as the last model, but this time the screen has been extended closer to the edges to offer more real estate. The size of the watch remains the same as before. Targeted at athletes and people who participate in adventure activities, the Watch Ultra 3 can alert you when your blood pressure rises above the normal or when you have not been sleeping properly by assigning you a ‘sleep score’. It is water resistant up to 100 metres and can measure the water temperature.
Apple says the new Ultra offers battery life of up to 36 hours, has a brighter OLED display with up to 3,000 nits, and tracks workouts more precisely and accurately with improved GPS. It continues to support features such as wrist flick gestures, but watchOS 26 will add a new Liquid Glass design to the interface.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 00:49 IST