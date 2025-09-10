Apple Watch Ultra 3 With Satellite Connectivity, Bigger Display Launched

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at the same price as the last model's. | Image: Apple

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at the fall event, refreshing its rugged smartwatch with a slightly bigger display and better battery life than the previous model. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 also supports satellite connectivity, allowing users to make emergency calls or send texts from an area without cellular connectivity. The latest blood pressure measurement and sleep score features, which debuted on the Watch Series 11, are also available on the Ultra 3.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 price in India

The Watch Ultra 3 has multiple variants with different prices:

Alpine Loop/ Trail Loop/ Ocean Band variants are priced at ₹89,900

Titanium Milanese Loop costs ₹1,04,900

You can pre-order the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in Black and Natural finishes now from the Apple Store Online and the Apple Store app. The deliveries start on September 19.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 specifications

The new Ultra uses the same design as the last model, but this time the screen has been extended closer to the edges to offer more real estate. The size of the watch remains the same as before. Targeted at athletes and people who participate in adventure activities, the Watch Ultra 3 can alert you when your blood pressure rises above the normal or when you have not been sleeping properly by assigning you a ‘sleep score’. It is water resistant up to 100 metres and can measure the water temperature.