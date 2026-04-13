Apple’s AI Chief John Giannandrea to Exit After 8 Years, Leaving Siri & Apple Intelligence in Limbo

New Delhi: John Giannandrea, the man once handpicked by Tim Cook to lead artificial intelligence at Apple, is preparing to leave the company this week - closing an eight-year chapter that began with high expectations but ends amid uncertainty around Apple’s AI direction.

Giannandrea joined Apple in 2018 from Google, where he had built a strong reputation in machine learning. At Apple, he was tasked with improving core AI systems, including Siri, and pushing the company deeper into the AI race. But things didn’t quite go as planned.

Over the past year, his role had already been scaled back. After announcing his retirement in 2025, Giannandrea moved into an advisory position, with much of his operational control taken away. His final exit now appears tied to a stock vesting milestone on April 15 effectively marking the end of his formal association with Apple.

His departure comes at a sensitive time. Apple has been trying to catch up in the fast-moving AI space, especially after a mixed response to its “Apple Intelligence” push and delays in delivering major upgrades to Siri. The voice assistant, once seen as a pioneer, has struggled to keep pace with newer, more advanced AI systems from rivals.

Advertisement

According to reports, Giannandrea does not plan to join another big tech company. Instead, he is expected to take up board roles and advise startups quietly stepping away from the intense spotlight of Big Tech leadership.

But his exit also highlights a deeper issue inside Apple. Insiders suggest that the company’s tightly controlled leadership style - often described as an “inner circle” - can make it difficult for outsiders to bring major changes, even at senior levels. Giannandrea, despite his credentials, may have faced similar constraints.

Advertisement

His departure is part of a broader churn at the top. Recent months have seen key leadership changes, including the retirement of longtime COO Jeff Williams and the exit of design chief Alan Dye.

Even as leadership shifts, Apple is holding steady on its software design direction. The company plans to continue with its “Liquid Glass” interface style across iOS and macOS. However, it is also responding to user feedback reportedly working on a new opacity control in upcoming software updates that would let users tone down the visual intensity.