Apple’s AirPlay Vulnerability ‘AirBorne’ Puts Billions at Risk

A newly discovered security flaw, dubbed “AirBorne,” in Apple’s AirPlay protocol, has put potentially over 1.8 billion iPhone users at risk worldwide. This vulnerability allows hackers on the same Wi-Fi network to plant malware, access private data, and even eavesdrop on private conversations.

Cybersecurity firm Oligo Security identified 23 vulnerabilities within Apple’s AirPlay technology, which enables wireless streaming between devices. While Apple has released patches for its devices, many third-party AirPlay-enabled gadgets, such as smart TVs and speakers, remain exposed unless updated. These unpatched devices could serve as backdoors, providing hackers with network access even if an iPhone is fully updated.

It is advisable to update all Apple devices immediately and disable AirPlay if not in use to mitigate the risk. Additionally, limiting AirPlay to trusted devices can enhance security.

As technology evolves, ensuring the security of interconnected devices becomes increasingly critical. Users are advised to stay informed about potential vulnerabilities and take proactive steps to protect their data and privacy.