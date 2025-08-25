Apple’s Biggest Foldable iPhone Leak Reveals Four Cameras, Touch ID Return, and eSIM-Only Design

Apple has been unusually tight-lipped in the foldable phone race, but that silence may finally be breaking. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is actively developing a foldable iPhone, internally codenamed “V68,” eyeing the launch for 2026.

The foldable iPhone, if it turns out to be a reality, will be Apple’s biggest leap in years, putting it head-to-head with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup, Google’s Pixel Fold, and Motorola’s Razr Ultra. Reports suggest Apple is leaning toward a book-style foldable, which opens into a larger, tablet-like display — a direction that hints Apple wants this product to be more than just a novelty.

One of the latest and most intriguing leaks coming from Gurman is the camera setup in the iPhone Fold. The foldable phone is expected to carry quad cameras- one on the front, one on the inside, and two on the back- a stark shift from the current iPhone line-up.

Another notable change could be Apple’s decision to bring back Touch ID for authentication, a feature absent from recent iPhones that have relied solely on Face ID.

It is also said that Apple may ditch the physical SIM slot altogether this time, departing fully from the physical SIM and switching entirely to eSIM support.

For colours, Apple is said to be testing just black and white models at this stage. While that may sound underwhelming compared to the vibrant palette of Samsung or OPPO foldables, Apple typically prioritises polish and refinement over variety in early versions of a new category.

Apple engineers have reportedly been testing different display technologies to minimise the crease issue that affects most foldables. Early tests with on-cell touch panels left visible air gaps near the hinge. To fix this, Apple is now experimenting with in-cell display tech, which integrates touch sensors directly into the panel, hoping that this could make the screen feel smoother, more responsive, and far less creased when unfolded.