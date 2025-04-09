Apple’s Foldable iPad Launch Likely Next Year Alongside iPhone Fold

While rumours around Apple’s foldable iPhone have been rife lately, there has barely been anything about the company’s other foldable device that could look like the iPad. However, a renowned analyst with a credible history has some information about the launch timeline of the foldable iPad. According to Jeff Pu, the iPad Fold may be on track for launch next year, likely alongside the iPhone Fold.

Pu, who is a research analyst at a Hong Kong firm, has said in his latest note (via 9to5Google) that both foldables are headed for a 2026 launch, with the iPhone being the first to make an entry. The iPad Fold, he added, will have an 18.8-inch foldable display, corroborating previous leaks that said an iPad with a folding screen will be bigger than the existing iPads. Pu suggested the foldable iPad and the foldable iPhone will go into mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026.

While Pu’s latest intel on Apple’s highly anticipated foldable devices reiterates what he said in August last year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman — another credible source for Apple-related information — recently said the launch of a foldable iPad would take longer. According to Gurman, Apple “has been honing the product for a couple of years now,” with a launch goal for “around 2028.”

Pu’s claim about the launch timeline is at least two years ahead of what Gurman suggested, but there is no way to tell which is correct. Apple does not reveal plans ahead of the launch.