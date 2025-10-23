Apple’s Foldable iPad Reportedly Delayed till 2029—This Is Why

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPad may not debut until 2029, according to a new report that refutes initial leaks claiming a 2028 launch. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the development of the foldable iPad with an 18-inch display is facing multiple engineering issues, forcing the company to push back the launch of what has remained one of its highly anticipated devices for some years.

Gurman cited issues with the device’s weight, the foldable display technology, its overall cost, and the competition as main reasons behind the delay. Apple is reportedly working with Samsung Display—the world’s biggest foldable display manufacturer—to develop a foldable OLED panel with negligible crease that is otherwise seen on existing foldable phones.

The foldable iPad will likely have just one screen on the inside, resembling a MacBook with no keyboard. Both companies are currently finding it slightly difficult to implement this display technology, especially with Apple’s requirements for its first foldable iPad.

First, Apple wants the device to weigh about the same as existing iPad Pro models. However, the prototypes developed so far have exceeded that threshold significantly, weighing roughly 1.5 kilograms. The latest iPad Pro 13-inch weighs up to 582 grams. The second hurdle is the foldable OLED panel, which, Gurman said, is posing a challenge to existing technology. This is likely causing the estimated price of the device to go up dramatically. The report suggests that if Apple moves ahead with the current prototype, the foldable iPad may end up costing over $3,000. An exorbitant iPad, even if it folds, would not appeal to customers over MacBooks.

Advertisement

Even though Apple holds the power to disrupt product categories, its potential competition from Huawei is also a factor contributing to Apple's increased time frame. Huawei’s MateBook Fold weighs less than Apple’s current prototype and costs about $3,400 in China. For Apple to make inroads into China, price could be a determining factor for the foldable iPad’s success.

A foldable iPad might not only refresh Apple’s tablet category, but it could also help the company in its push into the ultra-premium category of foldable devices. It is expected to complement the foldable iPhone, rumoured to arrive as soon as next year. However, whether Apple cancels it or makes certain adjustments to the existing prototype will determine the future of the iPad.

Advertisement