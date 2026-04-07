Apple’s Foldable iPhone Faces Engineering Setbacks, Launch Timeline May Slip

Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market is running into early trouble, and it is happening at a stage where things are supposed to get clearer, not more complicated.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, the company is facing unexpected challenges during the engineering test phase of its first foldable iPhone. These issues could delay both mass production and the eventual shipment timeline of the device beyond what the supply chain leaks have so far suggested.

This is not a minor delay warning. It is a signal that Apple’s most anticipated hardware shift in years is proving harder to execute than expected.

Problems emerging earlier than expected

The engineering test phase is where prototypes are refined into production-ready hardware. It is not meant to introduce major surprises. But that is exactly what is happening.

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Sources cited in the report indicate that “more issues than expected” have surfaced during early test production, forcing Apple to spend additional time on adjustments and fixes.

In a worst-case scenario, these complications could push initial shipments of the foldable iPhone by several months.

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For a company like Apple, which operates on tightly controlled product timelines, even a few months of delay can disrupt an entire launch cycle.

Foldables remain a complex category

The delay is not entirely surprising. Foldable smartphones bring a set of engineering challenges that traditional devices do not. The hinge mechanism, display durability, crease management, and long-term reliability all need to work together without compromise.

Competitors like Samsung have spent multiple generations refining these aspects. Apple, entering the category relatively late, is attempting to get it right on the first attempt.

That approach often means slower timelines, especially if the company is unwilling to ship a product that does not meet its internal standards.

2026 launch still the target, for now

Despite the current setbacks, Apple’s broader roadmap does not appear to have changed yet.

Earlier reports suggested that the company is planning a major flagship lineup for the second half of 2026, including its first foldable iPhone alongside two standard models with upgraded cameras and larger displays.

The foldable device is expected to be a central part of that lineup. However, the latest developments indicate that while the announcement timeline may hold, actual availability could slip, especially if production challenges persist.

What this means

Apple’s foldable iPhone has been in development for years, and expectations around it are unusually high. The current setbacks do not mean the product is in trouble. But they do suggest that Apple is still working through fundamental challenges, not just fine-tuning details.

In practical terms, this increases the likelihood that the first foldable iPhone will arrive later than expected, or in limited quantities at launch.