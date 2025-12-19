Apple’s Foldable iPhone Unlikely to Be Available Before 2027

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone could finally debut in 2026. While that is big news for enthusiasts and, more importantly, the smartphone industry, the device is not expected to ship anytime before 2027.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that while the launch plans for the iPhone Fold are still on track, the release may be delayed owing to “early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges.” In other words, Apple’s suppliers are less likely to begin mass production of the foldable iPhone by the end of next year, pushing back the timeline of shipments to at least early 2027.

Even then, the supply will be limited, with Kuo predicting high demand for Apple’s highly anticipated foldable iPhone. An earlier report said the iPhone Fold will spur the growth of foldable smartphones next year, despite a high price tag. The foldable iPhone is expected to retail at around $2,400 in the US. That translates to roughly ₹2.15 lakh—the highest cost for a device in the foldable category.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which was launched earlier this year, starts at ₹1,74,999, while the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is priced at ₹1,72,999.

Reports suggest the iPhone Fold will feature a 7.58-inch main folding display and a 5.8-inch cover display. It could resemble a foldable iPad more than an iPhone. However, Apple is also reportedly working on a foldable iPad to strengthen its foldable device lineup. The iPhone Fold is also expected to use a version of iOS optimised for foldables.