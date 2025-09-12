Apple’s Hypertension Detection Feature Wins FDA Clearance, Rolling Out Next Week

Apple's hypertension detection system for the Apple Watch has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will launch next week. The feature, first unveiled at Apple’s September product event, will be available in more than 150 countries and regions, including the US, Hong Kong, and the European Union.

At the launch of the Watch Series 11, Apple announced that its hypertension detection feature was awaiting clearance from the FDA and other regulatory bodies. The company stated its intention to roll out the feature later in the month, making it available in over 150 countries and regions, including the U.S. and the European Union. The new hypertension notifications will be compatible with the Apple Watch Series 9 and later models, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later, provided they are updated to watchOS 26.

The system uses the Apple Watch’s optical heart sensor to analyse how a user’s blood vessels respond to heartbeats over 30 days. If signs of chronic hypertension - or high blood pressure - are detected, the device will notify the user and suggest follow-up with a healthcare provider.

Apple said the feature was developed with machine learning models trained on data from studies involving more than 100,000 participants. It was later validated in a separate clinical study of more than 2,000 people. The company noted that the feature may not identify every case of hypertension but could help bring more undiagnosed cases to light.

The tool will be available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3 models running watchOS 26. Apple Watch Series 11, which also introduces a new sleep score feature, up to 24 hours of battery life, and improved scratch resistance, will be available beginning September 19.

Apple has been steadily expanding its health offerings in recent years, competing with companies including Samsung Electronics, Garmin, and Oura. Hypertension affects an estimated 1.3 billion adults worldwide and is considered one of the leading risk factors for stroke, heart attack, and kidney disease.