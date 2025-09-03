Apple’s Lead AI Scientist Joins Meta as More Researchers Exit for OpenAI and Anthropic | Image: AP

Jian Zhang, Apple’s head of robotics research, has left the company to join Meta as its Robotics Tech Lead Director. Zhang had worked at Apple for 10 years, leading projects in robotics, embodied AI, AR/VR, and autonomous systems.

His exit is the latest blow to Apple’s Foundation Models team. Earlier this year, Mario Srouji left the same robotics group for Archer Aviation. In recent weeks, three other key researchers - John Peebles, Nan Du, and Zhao Meng - also resigned. Peebles and Du are joining OpenAI, while Zhao is moving to Anthropic.

In total, nearly ten top experts, including the team’s chief, have departed from Apple’s AI division. Most of them played a central role in building the Apple Intelligence platform, which launched last year to strengthen Apple’s position in the fast-growing AI market.

Meta has been actively hiring Apple’s AI talent, offering highly competitive pay packages. The shift raises questions about Apple’s long-term AI strategy. According to Bloomberg, the company is even exploring external options, including possible collaborations with Google to integrate Gemini technology.

Apple is now facing increasing pressure to retain talent and accelerate progress as rivals Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic expand their AI leadership.