Apple’s MacBook Air M4 Available With ₹5,000 Discount: Check This Deal

MacBook Air M4 customers are in for a treat as the price of Apple’s latest laptop has dropped significantly. Launched last month for a starting price of ₹99,900, the MacBook Air M4 is selling at a discount of ₹5,000, bringing the price down to ₹94,900. Here are the details interested buyers should know.

MacBook Air M4 deal

The latest deal is available on Amazon, where customers can get a flat ₹5,000 off on the MacBook Air M4’s price. However, the catch is that they must use an eligible bank card. According to the Amazon listing, eligible cards include those from ICICI Bank. However, HDFC Bank credit card holders are also eligible for a lower discount of up to ₹3,750. The discount offer applies to the base variant, which packs 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of internal storage. Customers can choose from all four colours: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Sky Blue.

Amazon also offers no-cost EMI options for the MacBook Air M4 purchase, but buyers must check if their credit card is eligible for this facility.

MacBook Air M4 specifications

Apple’s latest MacBook Air M4 features the M4 chipset and comes standard with 16GB of RAM. It runs on the latest macOS Sequoia, which introduces Apple Intelligence capabilities for users in India. The MacBook Air M4 has two display sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch, both of which utilise a Liquid Retina Display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and can reach a peak brightness of 500 nits.