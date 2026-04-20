Apple’s OLED MacBook Pro Faces Delay Amid Global Chip Crunch, Could Launch as Premium ‘Ultra’ Model in 2027

New Delhi: The next-generation MacBook Pro, one of the most anticipated upgrades in Apple’s laptop lineup, is now facing a likely delay, not because of design or software challenges, but due to a familiar global problem- supply shortages.

According to recent insights from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple’s ambitious plans for a redesigned MacBook Pro are being slowed by industry-wide constraints in key components like RAM and SSD storage. This means the launch window, once expected around late 2026, may now slip toward early 2027.

Not a Design Problem-A Supply Problem

What makes this delay notable is that Apple’s next MacBook Pro isn’t just a routine upgrade. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest overhauls in years. The device is widely rumored to feature a new OLED display, replacing the current mini-LED panels for deeper contrast and improved color accuracy. There’s also talk of a Dynamic Island-style cutout, similar to what Apple introduced on newer iPhones, making its way to the MacBook screen.

But perhaps the most radical shift could be the addition of a touchscreen. While Apple has long resisted merging macOS with touch input, this new model may finally blur the lines between MacBook and iPad. Reports suggest that macOS 27 is already being prepared to support this change, with redesigned menus, larger buttons, and more touch-friendly controls.

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M6 Chips and a New Tier Strategy

Under the hood, the machine is expected to run on Apple’s next-generation silicon likely branded as M6 Pro and M6 Max. These chips are expected to bring significant gains in performance and efficiency, especially for professional users working in video editing, AI workloads, and software development.

Interestingly, Apple may not replace its current lineup outright. Instead, the OLED MacBook Pro could be introduced as a more expensive, high-end tier, sitting above existing models powered by M5 chips. This would allow Apple to maintain sales momentum while managing limited supply- a strategy it has used before during constrained production cycles.

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Mac Studio Also Hit

The delay isn’t limited to laptops. Apple’s upcoming refresh of the Mac Studio- its compact desktop powerhouse-is also reportedly affected by the same component shortages. This suggests the issue is broader, impacting Apple’s entire high-performance computing lineup.

Industry-Wide Impact

The memory shortage affecting Apple is not isolated. The global semiconductor ecosystem has been under pressure due to rising demand for AI hardware, data centers, and consumer electronics. As companies compete for limited high-speed memory and storage components, even giants like Apple Inc. are being forced to adjust timelines.

What to Expect Next