Apple’s Siri May Start Talking Like ChatGPT With iOS 27 Update This Year

Apple’s next big push in the realm of artificial intelligence is anticipated to be a conversational Siri, which can respond to iPhone users like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. Siri’s chatbot version will reportedly be a significant part of the revamp Apple is planning with the next iOS version, dubbed iOS 27, slated to arrive later this year.

Bloomberg has reported that Siri’s conversational avatar, codenamed Campos, will replace the existing interface, functioning like a full-fledged AI chatbot. Users would be able to summon it the same way they use Siri: saying“Hey Siri” or holding the side button on an iPhone or iPad.

However, Apple will broaden the ambit of where all AI can be used with the new Siri, with the report suggesting that the chatbot would be available in all of the company’s core apps. That means you could ask Siri to locate a photo depicting something and edit it using voice or text commands. The upcoming version of Siri could also allow you to search for information relevant to an upcoming leisure or work trip and create an itinerary based on your calendar schedule. A lot of these tasks will rely on Siri’s access to your personal data.

At the centre of this overhaul will be the renewed partnership between Apple and Google to utilise Gemini AI models. The report has claimed the next-generation Siri will run directly on Google’s servers instead of Apple’s, representing a major shift in the company’s vision that did not initially favour storing data on third-party servers to maintain the privacy of personal user data. According to the report, the pressure to catch up with the industry, including the growth of ChatGPT and Gemini, has caused the new heads of Siri—Craig Federighi and Mike Rockwell—to choose practicality over idealism.

The next-generation Siri will follow the launch of LLM Siri, which is expected to be a slightly spruced-up version of the existing counterpart. It will be based on AI models trained on an old Gemini model within Apple’s Private Cloud Compute. Naturally, it will not be on par with the version Apple has reportedly envisioned. Hence, the decision was made to offload hosting of the smarter Siri on Google’s own servers.

Apple has not publicly confirmed the details or timeline for the launch of the next version of Siri.

