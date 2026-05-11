Apple’s Siri Problem Is Getting Bigger Than Siri Itself

Apple reportedly plans to introduce major Siri AI upgrades in macOS 27 and iOS 27, including chatbot-style functionality powered partly by more advanced AI models. At this point, the upgrades feel less like innovation and more like survival.

Because Siri is no longer competing against Alexa or Google Assistant. It is competing against ChatGPT itself. And that changes everything.

The Problem Is No Longer Voice Assistants

For years, voice assistants failed mostly because they were limited. They could set timers, answer simple questions, control smart home devices, and occasionally misunderstand people in deeply creative ways.

But generative AI changed user expectations overnight.

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Now people expect conversational reasoning, contextual understanding, summarisation, writing assistance, coding support, and dynamic interaction. ChatGPT fundamentally reset what users think an “assistant” should actually do.

And Siri suddenly looked ancient.

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Apple Got Caught Flat-Footed by Generative AI

Apple spent years prioritising privacy, on-device processing, ecosystem integration, and efficiency, while companies like OpenAI aggressively pursued large-scale generative AI systems. That strategy worked until generative AI became the centre of the technology industry almost overnight.

Since then, Apple has looked unusually reactive. ChatGPT integration arrived. Gemini partnerships emerged. Apple Intelligence launched gradually and often incompletely. Siri upgrades were delayed multiple times.

For a company historically obsessed with controlling the entire user experience internally, Apple increasingly appears dependent on external AI companies to remain competitive.

That is strategically uncomfortable for Apple.

macOS 27 Suggests Apple Is Finally Rebuilding Siri Properly

According to the reports, Apple’s upcoming Siri overhaul will introduce more chatbot-like conversational functionality while integrating deeper AI capabilities across Spotlight Search and system-level interactions.

There are also reports that Apple may allow users to choose third-party AI models, including Gemini and Claude, directly inside Apple Intelligence features.

That would represent a major philosophical shift.

Historically, Apple preferred tightly controlled closed ecosystems. Allowing external AI systems into core OS functionality suggests the company recognises that modern AI development may simply be moving too fast for Apple alone to dominate immediately.

Siri’s Reputation Is Becoming a Brand Problem

The bigger issue is psychological. People no longer see Siri as “behind.” Many users increasingly see it as irrelevant.

That distinction is dangerous. Because once consumers stop expecting competence from a platform, rebuilding trust becomes extremely difficult. Siri jokes have become part of internet culture itself. And while memes sound harmless, they usually reflect broader perception problems underneath.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT became a verb, Gemini integrated deeply into Android, Microsoft rebuilt Windows around Copilot, and Meta embedded AI across its ecosystem.

Apple’s assistant increasingly felt absent from the larger AI conversation.

Apple’s AI Strategy Still Looks Different

Even now, Apple’s AI approach remains more cautious than competitors.

Reports suggest many macOS 27 AI features will focus on contextual assistance, Spotlight integration, productivity, app-specific enhancements, and local processing. That reflects Apple’s traditional strengths: privacy, hardware optimisation, and ecosystem integration.

The company still appears less interested in building a standalone “everything chatbot” and more focused on embedding intelligence invisibly across the operating system.

Conceptually, that is probably the smarter long-term approach.

The problem is timing.

Apple Is No Longer Leading the Conversation

For the first time in years, Apple feels culturally behind in a major computing transition. That does not mean the company is doomed. Apple has historically entered markets late and still dominated them through execution.

But AI moves much faster than previous platform shifts.